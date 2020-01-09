Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Toni Kroos scores directly from corner as Real Madrid reach Spanish Super Cup final

WorldNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Toni Kroos scores directly from corner as Real Madrid reach Spanish Super Cup finalReal Madrid's Toni Kroos celebrates with Raphael Varane after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal match against Valencia at King Abdullah stadium in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (Source: AP) Helped by a clever goal by Toni Kroos directly from a corner kick, Real Madrid comfortably defeated Valencia 3-1 on Wednesday to kick off the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Francisco "Isco'' Alarcon and Luka Modric also scored for Real Madrid as it advanced to Sunday's final against either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid, who will play on Thursday. Kroos curled in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list

Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list 01:07

 Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants others in the squad to contribute as the injury list continues to grow.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach [Video]Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach

Ernesto Valverde says the Spanish Super Cup is in Saudi Arabia due to the football industry's desire to find more revenue streams.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:34Published

Pro-Catalan independence protesters interrupt Barcelona-Real Madrid game in Catalonia [Video]Pro-Catalan independence protesters interrupt Barcelona-Real Madrid game in Catalonia

Catalan independence protesters interrupted the highly anticipated match-up between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on Wednesday (December 18). Pro-Catalan protesters..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Video: Toni Kroos scores directly from a corner for Real Madrid vs Valencia


CaughtOffside

Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane's side reach Spanish Super Cup final

Toni Kroos' opportunistic goal direct from a corner helps Real Madrid reach the Spanish Super Cup final with a 3-1 victory over Valencia in Saudi Arabia.
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.