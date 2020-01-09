Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Wars cost': Veterans have a message as tensions reach a 12-year high in the Middle East

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Years deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan have given veterans important perspective as the nation again focuses its attention on conflict in the Middle East.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Middle East jitters hit Wall Street

Middle East jitters hit Wall Street 01:52

 Stocks fell into the close on Tuesday as cautious investors kept on eye on tensions in the Middle East. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Middle East Tensions Raise Gas Prices? [Video]Will Middle East Tensions Raise Gas Prices?

Will Middle East Tensions Raise Gas Prices?

Credit: KADNPublished

Middle East tensions prompt warning of possible cyber attacks [Video]Middle East tensions prompt warning of possible cyber attacks

Middle East tensions prompt warning of possible cyber attacks

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Three Conflict Scenarios For The Black Sea In 2020 – Analysis

By Iulia-Sabina Joja* (FPRI) — What happens in the Black Sea does not stay in the Black Sea. The region’s status as a crossroad linking Europe, Asia, and...
Eurasia Review

Crisis in the Middle East: Fears of War with Iran

As tensions continue to mount in the Middle East, CBSN takes an in-depth look at how the U.S. and the other players in the region are reacting.
CBS News Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

updategamingtip

Update Gaming TIps ‘Wars cost’: Veterans have a message as tensions reach a 12-year high in the Middle East https://t.co/aMAjB2Mg1d https://t.co/DywXWKHcTK 31 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy 'Wars cost': Veterans have a message as tensions reach a 12-year high in the Middle East https://t.co/Q5zhCYto9x https://t.co/IDVa6fP3cW 39 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind 'Wars cost': Veterans have a message as tensions reach a 12-year high in the Middle East https://t.co/mtm1T7fuyX 1 hour ago

ShamefulRight

Shameful Right ‘Wars cost’: Veterans have a message as tensions reach a 12-year high in the Middle East https://t.co/P5pbvPyo1j https://t.co/CXuOOCUUkZ 1 hour ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics Years deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan have given veterans important perspective as the nation again focuses its at… https://t.co/cAEcDv2irv 2 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ 'Wars cost': Veterans have a message as tensions reach a 12-year high in the Middle East https://t.co/EoJ5mnYQLI https://t.co/T8O9LYk3Or 2 hours ago

wash_stories

Washington stories Wars cost: Veterans have a message as tensions reach a 12-year high in the Middle East by @donovanslack https://t.co/23axQN9pXW 2 hours ago

DelMarbrook

Djelloul Marbrook FOR THE COST OF THOSE WARS WE COULD HAVE HAD THE BEST MEDICAL CARE IN THE WORLD, WE COULD HAVE RELIEVED STUDENT DE… https://t.co/pdoVxYH9ym 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.