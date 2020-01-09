Iran's Guards warn of 'harsher revenge' after missile strikes on U.S. targets: agency
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () A Revolutionary Guards commander said Iran would take "harsher revenge soon" after Tehran launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq in retaliation for last week's U.S. killing of an Iranian general, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.
