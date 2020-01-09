Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran's Guards warn of 'harsher revenge' after missile strikes on U.S. targets: agency

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A Revolutionary Guards commander said Iran would take "harsher revenge soon" after Tehran launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq in retaliation for last week's U.S. killing of an Iranian general, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: What Is Happening With Iran?

What Is Happening With Iran? 00:41

 Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday. This is in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Solemani's killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East, reports Reuters. Iranian people attended...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops [Video]Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops

Iran has fired missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of top commander Qassem Soleimani last week. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called it 'a slap in the face', but..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:15Published

Missile strike a 'slap on the face' for U.S. - supreme leader [Video]Missile strike a 'slap on the face' for U.S. - supreme leader

Iran&apos;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Tehran&apos;s missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq were &quot;a slap on the face&quot; for the U.S., while..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's Guards warn of 'harsher revenge' after missile strikes on U.S. targets - agency

A Revolutionary Guards commander said Iran would take "harsher revenge soon" after Tehran launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq in retaliation for...
Reuters India

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warn of 'harsher revenge' after strikes on US targets

Iranian officials have warned the US against launching another retaliatory attack. Iran's UN envoy also dismissed calls for cooperation from Trump as...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

Shelshand

Shelshand Iran's Guards Warn of ‘Harsher Revenge’ | Asharq AL-awsat https://t.co/u8vnqvd23c 9 minutes ago

Albertoaeh

Alberto Espinoza RT @no_itsmyturn: Iran’s Guards warn of ‘harsher revenge’ after missile strikes on US targets: Agency https://t.co/NSVlH88gHT 12 minutes ago

mohammed996303

kagaz nahi dikhayenge... RT @ashoswai: Seems to be not over yet! #IranVSAmerica https://t.co/DmGbVWWFJK 16 minutes ago

ISCResearch

ISCResearch RT @ISCResearch: Senior IRGC commander Abdollah Eraghi declared that Tehran will soon take harsher revenge on the enemy, most probably refe… 19 minutes ago

aawsat_eng

Asharq Al-Awsat English #Iran's Guards Warn of ‘Harsher Revenge’ https://t.co/esv9Hehp8y https://t.co/M9MrwPgqbi 26 minutes ago

fifield_ed

Ed Fifield #iran ITS NOT OVER PEOPLE! #realDonaldTrump Iran's Guards warn of 'harsher revenge' after missile strikes on U.S.… https://t.co/rbI1tLutYO 26 minutes ago

J_OCEAMAn

J.OCEAN RT @AJENews: Iran's Guards warn of "harsher revenge soon" after Trump said that Iran appeared to be "standing down". https://t.co/mPK5wtax2Z 37 minutes ago

JoeJoe_ca

Joe D. Iran's Guards warn of 'harsher revenge' after missile strikes on U.S. targets - agency https://t.co/TwdGNcrbSc 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.