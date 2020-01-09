|
Iran investigation says Ukrainian airliner was on fire before crash
Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A Ukrainian airliner was on fire immediately before it crashed southwest of Tehran killing all 176 on board, according to an initial report by Iranian investigators.
