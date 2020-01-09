Global  

Iran missile attacks, Australian wildfires, Puerto Rico earthquakes: 5 things to know Thursday

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
House to vote whether to limit Trump's war power, Australian wildfires continue to wreck havoc and more things to start your Thursday morning right.
Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals [Video]Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals. Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and..

Australian troops stay in Iraq despite missile attacks

Australian troops will stay in Iraq despite Iran's missile attacks on coalition forces, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the situation has stabilised.
The Age

Iran missile attacks, Ukraine International Airlines plane crash: 5 things to know Wednesday

Trump to make an announcement on the Iran missile attacks, more details expected after the deadly Ukrainian plane crash and more things to know Wednesday.
USATODAY.com


