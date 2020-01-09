Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kyrgios, Hewitt back de Minaur to deliver against Nadal

The Age Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Nick Kyrgios and Lleyton Hewitt have backed Alex de Minaur to take down world No. 1 Rafael Nadal as Australia prepare for a likely ATP Cup semi-final clash with tennis superpower Spain.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1stTennisNews

Tennis Headlines Melbourne (Australia) Age - Tennis: Kyrgios, Hewitt back de Minaur to deliver against Nadal 1 hour ago

samphillips06

Sam Phillips Alright. Full wrap on a #drama-filled day of #ATPCup action 👇 https://t.co/QIBIa5FEUo And this gem from Kyrgios c… https://t.co/JPtQgSa9RE 1 hour ago

hartleysparks

Hartley Sparks The only reason I can think of Hewitt going with De Minaur with Kyrgios instead of Peers is because of their relati… https://t.co/4kVOzbWp2Z 7 hours ago

heraldsunsport

Herald Sun Sport 🎾 | Captain’s call as Lleyton Hewitt rests in-form Alex de Minaur, while our favourite Aussie firebrand has been gi… https://t.co/nAY8vwIBBp 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.