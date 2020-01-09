Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

British Airways owner's boss Willie Walsh to step down

BBC News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The chief executive of British Airways owner International Airlines Group is set to retire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Walsh to bow out after building British Airways parent IAG

Willie Walsh, head of British Airways parent firm IAG , will step down in June from the airlines group he helped build and hand the reins to Luis Gallego,...
Reuters Also reported by •SeekingAlphaSeattle TimesFT.com

British Airways Owner, International Airlines Group Chief Executive Willie Walsh to Retire in June


RIA Nov.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.