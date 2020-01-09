Republican senator blasts Trump administration on Iran

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

, a Mike Lee , a Republican senator from Utah , blasted Trump administration officials for offering an inadequate briefing on the intelligence that justified the decision to kill Iranian general Qassem Suleimani , triggering the crisis in relations with Tehran . Mr Lee’s complaint marked a rare crack in Republican support for the US attack on Suleimani last week, with the senator saying he would support Democratic efforts to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to launch further military action against Iran without congressional support. Mr Lee said he was “somewhat unsatisfied” with the “legal, factual and moral justification” for the attack, calling the briefing the “probably the worst” he had... 👓 View full article

