Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Republican senator blasts Trump administration on Iran

WorldNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Republican senator blasts Trump administration on IranMike Lee, a Republican senator from Utah, blasted Trump administration officials for offering an inadequate briefing on the intelligence that justified the decision to kill Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, triggering the crisis in relations with Tehran. Mr Lee’s complaint marked a rare crack in Republican support for the US attack on Suleimani last week, with the senator saying he would support Democratic efforts to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to launch further military action against Iran without congressional support. Mr Lee said he was “somewhat unsatisfied” with the “legal, factual and moral justification” for the attack, calling the briefing the “probably the worst” he had...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Administration To Brief Congress On Rising Tensions Between U.S., Iran

Trump Administration To Brief Congress On Rising Tensions Between U.S., Iran 02:01

 Members of the Trump administration will brief Congress on Tuesday on the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Says U.S. Will Not Attack After Iran Missile Strike [Video]President Trump Says U.S. Will Not Attack After Iran Missile Strike

CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the tensions between the U.S. and Iran following strikes on military targets by both countries.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:34Published

U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote [Video]U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote

Trump administration officials failed to convince many U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that an imminent threat had justified the killing of a top Iranian military commander, and congressional Democrats..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

State Department spokeswoman pressed on whether Trump administration's Iran policy is working

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Washington, Jan. 1 (Petra)-- State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus insisted Wednesday that the Trump administration's policy...
MENAFN.com

MSNBC Anchor Asks Should Americans Trust Trump on Iran Given ‘Credibility Gap’

MSNBC anchor Geoff Bennett asked a guest on MSNBC Live if Americans could trust President Donald Trump and his administration on Iran given its “credibility...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.