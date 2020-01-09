Reuters India When Donna Rotunno agreed to represent former Hollywood producer #HarveyWeinstein as lead defense attorney in his N… https://t.co/z3bPNAJZzt 8 minutes ago The Daily Share Will having a lead female defense attorney help Harvey Weinstein? The jury is out https://t.co/a1pLJ1Z16A https://t.co/zJMC9WVGKI 11 minutes ago Kalashnikov RT @Jerusalem_Post: Will having a lead female defense attorney help #HarveyWeinstein? https://t.co/75Vq7r0aKT 12 minutes ago RTGNews Will having a lead female defense attorney help Harvey Weinstein? The jury is out #US | #RTGNews 15 minutes ago The Jerusalem Post Will having a lead female defense attorney help #HarveyWeinstein? https://t.co/75Vq7r0aKT 18 minutes ago Sandra Levy Will having a lead female defense attorney help Harvey Weinstein?... https://t.co/B7r4Ygd6Kj Female lawyer defending rapists. 18 minutes ago Hyoyeon @null Will having a lead female defense attorney help Harvey Weinstein? The jury is ou https://t.co/BHF1gFswyu 22 minutes ago ㅤ @null Will having a lead female defense attorney help Harvey Weinstein? The jury is ou https://t.co/Xx8gorQDhl 22 minutes ago