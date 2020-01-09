Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Harvey Weinstein wants judge removed from trial after being threatened with jail for using phone

WorldNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein wants judge removed from trial after being threatened with jail for using phoneWeinstein wants Judge Burke to recuse himself (Picture: Kena Betancur/Getty Images) Harvey Weinstein wants the judge presiding over his rape trial to recuse himself, claiming he made ‘prejudicial and inflammatory’ comments about him. The 67-year-old producer’s trial on five charges, including rape and sexual assault, began on Monday, with jury selection taking place. And after Weinstein was threatened with jail for using his mobile phone in court, the disgraced producer has called for Judge James Burke to be removed from his trial. Weinstein was caught using his phone during Tuesday’s jury selection at New...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use

Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over courtroom cell phone use 00:47

 A judge threatened Harvey Weinstein with jail on Tuesday after flouting court rules to use his cell phone during his trial for rape and sexual assault.

Recent related videos from verified sources

A Full Three-Quarters Of Prospective Jurors In Weinstein Trial Said They Couldn't Be Impartial [Video]A Full Three-Quarters Of Prospective Jurors In Weinstein Trial Said They Couldn't Be Impartial

Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

50 Jurors Dismissed In Harvey Weinstein Case [Video]50 Jurors Dismissed In Harvey Weinstein Case

Dozens of potential jurors have been dismissed in the Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Demands Trial Judge to Step Down After Jail Threat Over Phone Use

Through his attorney Arthur Aidala, the disgraced producer files a motion for Justice James Burke to recuse himself from the rape case on the base of prejudicial...
AceShowbiz

Harvey Weinstein told off by judge for using phone in court: 'Is this really how you want to end up in jail?'


Telegraph.co.uk Also reported by •bizjournalsBBC NewsNewsyUSATODAY.comNPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ErieNewsNow

Erie News Now Harvey Weinstein was told to stop using his cell phone in court. Now, he wants that judge to recuse himself https://t.co/7WXSV0FL0I 12 minutes ago

toolooney

Christine Frank RT @PageSix: Harvey Weinstein wants a new judge after being threatened with jail https://t.co/U7JoK7QWSi https://t.co/e6f8OJiCU8 17 minutes ago

GuthrieDavis

Savage Democratic AKA Human Scum Harvey Weinstein was told to stop using his cell phone in court. Now, he wants that judge to recuse himself - CNN I… https://t.co/JwwqYtfEIX 21 minutes ago

amacdonald866

Almac866 RT @small1ldy1: Harvey Weinstein Wants A New Judge After He Was Scolded For Using His Cellphone In Court https://t.co/1oxQsCmrZ6 via @NishS… 29 minutes ago

camscics

William Padilla Harvey Weinstein was told to stop using his cell phone in court. Now, he wants that judge to recuse himself https://t.co/Gg6q1c3LoO 32 minutes ago

small1ldy1

𝓢𝓶𝓪𝓵𝓵1𝓛𝓭𝔂 AKA "Smalls" Harvey Weinstein Wants A New Judge After He Was Scolded For Using His Cellphone In Court https://t.co/1oxQsCmrZ6 via @NishSwish 1 hour ago

Shikai32

Ayubi Harvey Weinstein Demands New Judge After Getting Scolded For Breaking Court Rules - HuffPost Harvey Weinstein Dema… https://t.co/IAgb1zKBkL 1 hour ago

iwan_palezh

Iwan Fals Harvey Weinstein Demands New Judge After Getting Scolded For Breaking Court Rules - HuffPost https://t.co/kdXFnOzFQ8 https://t.co/mXdfgiv1N7 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.