'RN Kao: Gentleman Spymaster': Karan Johar to adapt Nitin Gokhale's book on RAW founder for big screen

DNA Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Karan Johar announced on Twitter that he will be making a film based on Nitik Gokhale's book R.N. Kao Gentleman Spymaster.
