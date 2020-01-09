Global  

Hardik Pandya to replace MS Dhoni as finisher in T20 World Cup?

DNA Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The 26-year-old's played a key role during India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign in the UK, in which Pandya showed his class with both his bat and ball on multiple occasions.
Ravi Shastri discloses what will determine MS Dhoni's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad

Ever since Men In Blue's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection.
DNA

T20I: One final point to prove for MS Dhoni

Skipper MS Dhoni will not be leading the 2020 team for the World Cup campaign like he did in 2007. But he is expected to be one of the key ingredients in India's...
Mid-Day


