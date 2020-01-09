Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Statue mocking Donald Trump torched in Slovenia

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump was burned to the ground Thursday in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife Melania, authorities said. The nearly eight-meter (26-foot) high construction, erected last year in a village in northeast of Slovenia, showed Trump with his trademark hair style, blue suit, white shirt […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl

Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl 00:32

 President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg plan to air a 60-second television commercial during the Super Bowl. According to Reuters, the ad shows how devoted they are to use large resources to reach millions of viewers. Trump campaign officials said the campaign paid $10 million for air time...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Instead of saying ‘Thank You’, Iran chanted death to America Donald Trump [Video]Instead of saying ‘Thank You’, Iran chanted death to America Donald Trump

Instead of saying ‘Thank You’, Iran chanted death to America Donald Trump

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:19Published

Donald Trump begins 2020 push for Ohio in Toledo [Video]Donald Trump begins 2020 push for Ohio in Toledo

Donald Trump begins 2020 push for Ohio with campaign stop in Toledo Thursday.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cardi B Names Donald Trump’s “Dumbest Move” To Date: “I’m Filing For My Nigerian Citizenship”

Cardi B Names Donald Trump’s “Dumbest Move” To Date: “I’m Filing For My Nigerian Citizenship”New York rapper Cardi B is not here for the head of state – at all. The rap star went online this week to share her disgust with President Donald Trump‘s...
SOHH Also reported by •PolitiFact

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg congratulated Donald Trump for being 'number one on Facebook', according to Donald Trump

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg congratulated Donald Trump for being 'number one on Facebook', according to Donald Trump· President Trump has claimed Mark Zuckerberg told him he was "number one on Facebook" when the two "had dinner the other day." · Trump dialled into...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

bibliophile89

Chloe Persing RT @ABC: Wooden statue mocking Pres. Trump burned to the ground in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife Melania, authorities say. https://t… 32 seconds ago

Silvasnooze95

Silva Bells Statue mocking Donald Trump torched in Slovenia https://t.co/6nejR1fOqB 48 seconds ago

ClaudeRusswms

Claude R Williams RT @AP_Europe: A wooden statue mocking President Donald Trump was burned down in Slovenia, the birthplace of first lady Melania Trump. Poli… 57 seconds ago

WSBT

WSBT A wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump was burned to the ground today in Slovenia, the birthplace of h… https://t.co/nPEZ2jx9ap 2 minutes ago

CltrotLyn

Win the Senate VOTE Doug Jones RT @YahooNews: A wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump was burned to the ground Thursday in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wif… 3 minutes ago

CulturalHistory

Dr. RGST 🇺🇳 Statue mocking Donald Trump torched in Slovenia https://t.co/bxMiXuZAU0 via @Yahoo 5 minutes ago

LapSaso

SLap Statue mocking Donald Trump torched in Slovenia https://t.co/Lhib52PgYa 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.