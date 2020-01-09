Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ormsby and Otsuki share early lead at Hong Kong Open

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — After a six-week delay because of anti-government protests, the Hong Kong Open finally got going Thursday. Wade Ormsby and Tomoharu Otsuki shared the early lead at 5-under 65 at the tournament that was originally scheduled for November in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory which has seen more than six months of anti-government […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

China's new man in Hong Kong hopes city will return to 'right path' [Video]China's new man in Hong Kong hopes city will return to 'right path'

The new head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, the most senior mainland official in the Asian financial hub, made his first comments to the media on Monday. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests [Video]Hong Kong kicks off 2020 with mass anti-government protests

HONG KONG — Hong Kong has welcomed the new year by continuing the anti-government protests that have rocked the city since June 2019. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets on New..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ormsby and Otsuki share early lead at Hong Kong Open

Ormsby and Otsuki share early lead at Hong Kong OpenThe Hong Kong Open finally got going after a six-week delay because of anti-government protests
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

Sport24.co.za | From protests to pro golf as postponed Hong Kong Open tees off

Open champion Shane Lowry and US big hitter Tony Finau are the headline acts as the Hong Kong Open finally goes ahead.
News24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.