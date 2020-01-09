Global  

Emergency warning issued for 'life-threatening' bushfire burning south of Perth

SBS Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Authorities have issued an emergency warning for an out-of-control bushfire near the suburb of Baldivis, south of Perth.
