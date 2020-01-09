Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry and Meghan's shock announcement caps feud with British media

euronews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan's shock announcement caps feud with British media
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: British Royal family in shock as Prince Harry and Meghan quit without consulting the Queen |OneIndia

British Royal family in shock as Prince Harry and Meghan quit without consulting the Queen |OneIndia 01:36

 ALL IS NOT WELL IN THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY AS PRINCE HARRY AND HIS WIFE MEGHAN LEFT THE BRITISH MONARCHY IN A SHOCK ON WEDNESDAY BY QUITTING AS FRONT-LINE MEMBERS. IN A STUNNING ANNOUNCEMENT, THE COUPLE SAID THEY WOULD SPEND TIME IN NORTH AMERICA AND RIP UP LONG-ESTABLISHED RELATIONS WITH THE...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'You don't see William and Kate doing this, do you?' [Video]'You don't see William and Kate doing this, do you?'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle&apos;s sudden decision to step back from their positions in the royal family has consumed British media. On the streets of Windsor, home of the family&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

The British public - Bristol / Plymouth - give their opinion on news that Prince Harry and Meghan will step back as senior royal [Video]The British public - Bristol / Plymouth - give their opinion on news that Prince Harry and Meghan will step back as senior royal

Alison Trott, 52, a business owner from Plymouth, Devon, said: "Well, I'm not surprised by the decision. Whether it's right or wrong is difficult for someone like me to say really. "It doesn't..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Breaking down the timing of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they're stepping back as “senior” members of the British royal family

Yesterday, January 8, 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of House Sussex (for now, anyway), announced that they will be stepping back as “senior” members...
Lainey Gossip

#Megxit Royal News Ignites Twitterverse: ‘American Divorcees: 2, House of Windsor: 0’

#Megxit Royal News Ignites Twitterverse: ‘American Divorcees: 2, House of Windsor: 0’It turns out Twitter has a royal obsession. Minutes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced a plan to “step back as ‘senior’ members” of the...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

AlanRee25606923

Alan Rees RT @2tweetaboutit: ROYAL FAMILY members have rallied around Kate, Duchess of Cambridge as she celebrates her birthday amid a family crisis.… 16 seconds ago

liammere

liam meredith bbc news sends its best egg out to feign shock and outrage about meghan and harry instead of nonce of the year prin… https://t.co/7V1ACGtoSz 33 seconds ago

dani_danut10

Dani CRAPPY BIRTHDAY Stony-faced Kate Middleton’s 38th birthday celebrations ruined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s… https://t.co/v4rhSbmWpn 6 minutes ago

GHofmar

GHofmar RT @AP_Europe: VIDEO: Britons react to the shock announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan that they will scale back their royal duties. One… 8 minutes ago

noangel5663

angela RT @things_royal: She is a narc. That’s how narcs operate. Isolate and separate their victims from everything they have known. That was her… 10 minutes ago

RushReads

RushReads 'Appalling behaviour' to 'coolest couple': Celebs weigh in on Meghan and Harry: Celebrities have been weighing in o… https://t.co/BubpVNnPIs 10 minutes ago

2tweetaboutit

- ROYAL FAMILY members have rallied around Kate, Duchess of Cambridge as she celebrates her birthday amid a family cr… https://t.co/zrwWH0B7Kz 12 minutes ago

chaleeboh3131

charles benjamin PRINCE HARRY & DUCHESS MEGHAN MARKLE announced to the shock of the Queen that they are stepping down as senior memb… https://t.co/3PAReZA7Xu 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.