Justin Bieber says he's battling Lyme disease

CBC.ca Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Justin Bieber says he has been battling Lyme disease. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Canadian popstar wrote "it's been a rough couple years but [I'm] getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever."
Credit: ETCanada
News video: Justin Bieber Confirms He’s Battling Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber Confirms He’s Battling Lyme Disease 01:12

 ET Canada has the latest update on Justin Bieber after he confirmed that he’s battling lyme disease.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mocked For His Appearance, Justin Bieber Reveals The Serious Health Problems He's Battling [Video]Mocked For His Appearance, Justin Bieber Reveals The Serious Health Problems He's Battling

CNN reports pop star Justin Bieber has been battling two chronic illnesses for quite some time. The Canadian posted on social media that he'd been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Study Finds Rise In Number Of Lyme Disease Cases In US [Video]Study Finds Rise In Number Of Lyme Disease Cases In US

A new study finds an increase in the number of Lyme Disease cases.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber Will Reveal Lyme Disease Diagnosis in Upcoming Documentary (Report)

Justin Bieber is battling lyme disease, and he will reveal the diagnosis in an upcoming documentary according to TMZ on Wednesday (January 8). The “Yummy”...
Just Jared

Hailey Bieber Defends Justin Bieber From Those ''Belittling'' Lyme Disease Diagnosis

In sickness and in health. Hailey Bieber isn't taking Justin Bieber's Lyme disease diagnosis lightly, sharing support for her husband in a series of tweets...
E! Online

