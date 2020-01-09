Global  

Why Shane Fitzsimmons is cold on a royal commission into bushfires

The Age Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A number of fire employee unions want a royal commission into the bushfires but RFS commissioner says it's already the one of the "most inquired into areas".
Australian bushfires merge into 'mega blaze' as weather worsens

Australian bushfires merge into 'mega blaze' as weather worsensGale-force winds merged two enormous bushfires in south-east Australia into a megablaze on Friday as thousands of people abandoned their homes for evacuation...
WorldNews


ijenkins99

Ian Jenkins #NoClimateRoyalCommission Science has the answers. We don’t need procrastination. #ClimateActionNow #BushfireCrisis https://t.co/eIPApFzKoL 2 days ago

LilaMularczyk

💧Lila Mularczyk OAM JP 💗🌈 RT @johnqgoh: Doubt if the terms of reference would include climate change and the Fed Gov preparedness to heed advice. Why Shane Fitzsim… 2 days ago

johnqgoh

johnqgoh Doubt if the terms of reference would include climate change and the Fed Gov preparedness to heed advice. Why Sha… https://t.co/WCFpO7XRcq 3 days ago

korstraw

💧💧💧Terry #NotABot#NotaRussianTroll Eureka #Auspol #australiaburns Hmm, he should stick to comments on fires. Political #Corruption has led us to #extinction https://t.co/8Qeq61zXIa 3 days ago

VieshaLewand1

Viesha Lewand The NSW givt is the last body I would trust to analyse the bushfires Why Shane Fitzsimmons is cold on a royal com… https://t.co/GBRt3g3eUK 3 days ago

