Iran's Revolutionary Guards warn of 'harsher revenge' after strikes on US targets

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Iranian officials have warned the US against launching another retaliatory attack. Iran's UN envoy also dismissed calls for cooperation from Trump as "unbelievable" considering the ongoing sanctions against Iran.
News video: Iran announces rocket strikes at Soleimani burial

Iran announces rocket strikes at Soleimani burial 00:30

 Iran's Revolutionary Guards Wednesday (January 8) announced the attacks on US bases in Iraq at the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the country's elite Quds Force.

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq [Video]Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran strikes back [Video]Iran strikes back

How far is Iran willing to go for revenge. The question on many people minds is how far is Iran willing to go for revenge.

Iran's Guards warn of 'harsher revenge' after missile strikes on U.S. targets: agency

A Revolutionary Guards commander said Iran would take "harsher revenge soon" after Tehran launched missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq in retaliation for...
Reuters Also reported by •MENAFN.comEurasia Review

Former Iran Guards chief vows 'vigorous revenge against America' for Soleimani killing

A former commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Mohsen Rezaei, on Friday vowed "vigorous revenge against America" for the killing of Qassem Soleimani, head of...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaEurasia ReviewIndiaTimes

