IOC details rules on political protests at Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — No taking a knee at the Olympics. No hand gestures with political meaning. No disrespect at medal ceremonies. The International Olympic Committee published guidelines Thursday specifying which types of athlete protests will not be allowed at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Athletes are prohibited by the Olympic Charter's Rule 50 from taking […]


