Missile attack, collision, engine explosion, terrorism: Ukraine investigating possible causes of Iran crash

WorldNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Missile attack, collision, engine explosion, terrorism: Ukraine investigating possible causes of Iran crashA top Ukrainian security official on Thursday set out what he said were the four main theories for why a Ukrainian airliner crashed in Iran the previous day killing 176 people, including a possible missile strike and terrorism. Oleksiy Danylov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council,...
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops 02:40

 Iran has launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani five days ago; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Ukraine plane did not radio for help before it crashed [Video]Ukraine plane did not radio for help before it crashed

Ukraine plane did not radio for help before it crashed

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:51Published

Iran-US tensions likely to hamper Ukraine plane crash probe [Video]Iran-US tensions likely to hamper Ukraine plane crash probe

Iran has said it will not give black boxes to the US, which international rules say should be involved in the probe.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published


Ukraine investigators to probe causes of Iran plane crash

Kyiv wants access to site to determine if disaster could have been caused by a missile
FT.com

Qantas to divert some flights after Iran missile attack

Qantas will consider re-routing some flights to Europe as several major airlines avoid airspace around Iran after Iran launched a missile attack on US-led...
The Age Also reported by •Reuters

vish5226

Vish Prasad RT @VancouverSun: Ukraine considers possibility a missile brought down passenger plane over Iran https://t.co/cwbvBdnFu2 https://t.co/5ToEs… 20 seconds ago

nationalpost

National Post Missile attack, collision, engine explosion, terrorism: Ukraine investigating possible causes of Iran crash… https://t.co/yhQ988m73l 12 minutes ago

Lacus09

Wayne A. Morris RT @MoscowTimes: Ukraine is looking at various possible causes of the deadly crash including a missile attack, a collision, an engine explo… 19 minutes ago

VancouverSun

The Vancouver Sun Ukraine considers possibility a missile brought down passenger plane over Iran https://t.co/cwbvBdnFu2 https://t.co/5ToEsLfWsC 31 minutes ago

havefaith00_15

Faith Alfred Ukraine considers possibility a missile brought down passenger plane over Iran https://t.co/9ZRIkY0HnL via @nationalpost 36 minutes ago

GetsPolitical

Civil Civics JAN 9 #UkrainianPlaneCrash Investigators were considering a number of possibilities (various versions of events)...… https://t.co/HUa3gC4Y2Z 41 minutes ago

nationalpost

National Post @Ukraine considers possibility a missile brought down passenger plane over Iran https://t.co/TNQRKM1HLE https://t.co/L4nby90GjH 49 minutes ago

svencjohn_steve

svenc RT @leonidragozin: https://t.co/d3ZN2cquxw quotes head of Ukraine’s Security Council Danilov as saying that experts are looking into follow… 1 hour ago

