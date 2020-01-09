Global  

Winter weather phenomenon known as a snow squall blasted northeast U.S. cities

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A snow squall, which is an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall and gusty wind, hit major northeast U.S. cities.
Timelapse records powerful snow squall passing through western New York [Video]Timelapse records powerful snow squall passing through western New York

A resident of New York state recorded a timelapse of a passing snow squall that covered the town of Rochester on December 31, 2019.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Snow in Cochise County brings out visitors, residents [Video]Snow in Cochise County brings out visitors, residents

A winter storm rolled into cities in southern Arizona bringing snow into all parts of Cochise County.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:21Published


Compass Minerals Provides Fourth-Quarter Snow Data and Salt Segment Sales Update

Compass Minerals Provides Fourth-Quarter Snow Data and Salt Segment Sales UpdateOVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, reported today that fourth-quarter 2019...
Business Wire

Threat of snow squall Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service is warning that a fast moving snow squall may drop one to two inches may fall in the next hour in New Castle County.  
Delawareonline

