Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Moves to Exempt Big Projects From Environmental Review

NYTimes.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The White House, hoping to speed infrastructure projects like pipelines, will formally introduce changes to a half century-old landmark environmental law.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump moves to exempt big projects from environmental review

Trump moves to exempt big projects from environmental review 01:45

 The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled a plan to speed permitting for major infrastructure projects like oil pipelines, road expansions and bridges, one of the biggest deregulatory actions of the president's tenure.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump to dismiss climate impacts in overhaul of environmental reviews - sources [Video]Trump to dismiss climate impacts in overhaul of environmental reviews - sources

The Trump administration will unveil new regulations on Wednesday, which would limit the types of projects like highways and pipelines that require environmental review and no longer require federal..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump to overhaul environmental review process, dismiss climate impacts: sources

The Trump administration will unveil new regulations on Wednesday, which would limit the types of projects like highways and pipelines that require environmental...
Reuters

Trump to overhaul environmental review process, dismiss climate impacts - sources

The Trump administration will unveil new regulations on Wednesday, which would limit the types of projects like highways and pipelines that require environmental...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

goremau123

goremau123 RT @ShoebridgeMLC: Trump Moves to Exempt Big Projects From Environmental Review (NB you might think this looks like extreme Trump politics?… 2 minutes ago

AdmiralRoadCap

AdmiralRoadCapital THE GUY IS SINGLE-HANDEDLY RUINING OUR COUNTRY ,,,,,,,,,Trump Moves to Exempt Big Projects From Environmental Revi… https://t.co/8c7Pma38E8 6 minutes ago

ptgn123

ptgn123  ♻ Trump moves to exempt big projects from environmental review - The New York Times https://t.co/vYTZ0NsUrh 7 minutes ago

DrBear88020735

Dr Bear RT @l800mph: Trump Moves to Exempt Big Projects From Environmental Review - The New York Times 😡😡 https://t.co/LNB8NgIc6a 7 minutes ago

ggbertsch

Gary G Bertsch Trump Moves to Exempt Big Projects From Environmental Review https://t.co/l7EA1xAKtU 12 minutes ago

sweetestfig

stephanie haynes Trump Moves to Exempt Big Projects From Environmental Review https://t.co/evH2FrhzGR 12 minutes ago

mega410

Meaghan Schultheis RT @MiaFarrow: Trump Moves to Exempt Big Projects From Environmental Review Environmental groups said the revisions wd threaten species &… 15 minutes ago

hmbscully

WendyD I can't with this: Trump Moves to Exempt Big Projects From Environmental Review https://t.co/YqENWmC0v3 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.