Indigenous grandfather and 12-year-old handcuffed in front of Vancouver bank after trying to open an account

CBC.ca Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A 12-year-old girl and her grandfather were handcuffed by Vancouver police after trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal. Both the bank and the police have apologized, but now a human rights case may be filed.
