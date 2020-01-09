Global  

Russia’s Putin attends Black Sea drills by the Russian navy

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday watched a naval exercise involving multiple missile launches in the Black Sea. The Kremlin said that Putin watched the maneuvers from the Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser. The navy said the drills involved warships from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet along with several ships from its Northern Fleet. […]
News video: Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline

Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline 08:19

 The pipeline - known as Turkstream - is five years in the making.

