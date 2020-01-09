Russia’s Putin attends Black Sea drills by the Russian navy

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday watched a naval exercise involving multiple missile launches in the Black Sea. The Kremlin said that Putin watched the maneuvers from the Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser. The navy said the drills involved warships from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet along with several ships from its Northern Fleet. […]

