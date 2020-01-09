Global  

Missing journalist’s body found in Mexico’s Michoacan state

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The body of a Mexican radio journalist was found more than a month after his disappearance, authorities in the state of Michoacan said. Fidel Ávila Gómez had disappeared Nov. 29, 2019 after leaving Huetamo, Michoacan for an event in the city of Altamirano, Guerrero on the border of the two states, […]
