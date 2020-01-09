Missing journalist’s body found in Mexico’s Michoacan state

Dean McLaughlin RT @rtenews: Gardaí have confirmed human remains found in Dublin are those of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods, who went missing from his h… 2 days ago Dean McLaughlin RTE News - Remains found in burning car linked to missing teenager https://t.co/MViZS0DJgo via @rte 3 days ago ViralTab News The body of this Mexican journalist has been found in an advanced state of decomposition in his parked car 10 days… https://t.co/CpW6h5X4OP 3 days ago DEMOLER The body of Fidel Ávila Gómez, a radio announcer and journalist, was found in a ditch in San Lucas, Michoacán on Ja… https://t.co/rmMNP9LyFe 4 days ago Ananova The body of this Mexican journalist has been found in an advanced state of decomposition in his parked car 10 days… https://t.co/nDZOkz5V8e 4 days ago Tommye C. RT @elguapo64: Body of missing Mexican journalist found riddled with bullets near highway🤔 https://t.co/Y2RxCFPQu5 via @nypost 5 days ago Jeffrey McGovern And this is what happens to news people in Mexico, the very ones that @realDonaldTrump wants to protect. Do you he… https://t.co/vFX564fT3Q 5 days ago Boy Whitt RT @marimacint: Body of missing Mexican journalist found riddled with bullets near highway https://t.co/ICm9YXzIq4 via @nypost 6 days ago