26 bags of body parts found in western Mexico ravine

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Forensics officials in the western Mexican state of Jalisco are trying to determine how many victims are accounted for in 26 plastic bags of body parts found in a ravine this week, authorities said Thursday. The Jalisco state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that it began to collect the bags […]
