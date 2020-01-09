Global  

House to vote on limiting Trump's military actions on Iran the day after Trump announced sanctions

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Trump slammed the resolution to limit his ability to take military action on Iran as "another Democrat fraud" and "Presidential harassment."
News video: House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran 00:58

 The resolution would limit President Donald Trump's military actions in Iran.

Trump: Soleimani killed because Iran sought to 'blow up' embassy [Video]Trump: Soleimani killed because Iran sought to 'blow up' embassy

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he ordered the killing of Iran's top general because Iranians "were looking to blow up our embassy."

Trump administration is 'misleading us on Iran': Sanders [Video]Trump administration is 'misleading us on Iran': Sanders

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders on Thursday said that the Trump administration has not provided evidence to &apos;justify&apos; the killing of the top Iranian commander and urged Congress to..

Trump declares win against Iran, but Pelosi looks to limit his military power

Trump declares win against Iran, but Pelosi looks to limit his military powerPresident Trump on Wednesday declared a win in his standoff with Iran, imposing new sanctions on the Islamic Republic and signaling military de-escalation as the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Jerusalem PostReutersCBS News

US House to vote this week to limit Trump's military actions on Iran: Nancy Pelosi

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday the House would vote on a resolution intended to limit President Donald Trump's military...
IndiaTimes

