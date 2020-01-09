Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan from royal family display

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Madame Tussauds waxwork museum has removed the figures of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan from its British royal family display, in response to the couple's announcement that they will be stepping back from royal duties.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan And Harry Wax Statues Removed

Meghan And Harry Wax Statues Removed 00:32

 The fallout over Meghan and harry's exit from the Royal Family continues. Madame Tussauds museum has announced that it has removed their waxworks from its Royal Family set. "We are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals," Steve...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Where did it go wrong for Harry and Meghan? [Video]Where did it go wrong for Harry and Meghan?

Harry and Meghan have announced that they are stepping down as 'senior' members of the royal family, but where did it go so wrong?

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:31Published

'You don't see William and Kate doing this, do you?' [Video]'You don't see William and Kate doing this, do you?'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle&apos;s sudden decision to step back from their positions in the royal family has consumed British media. On the streets of Windsor, home of the family&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harry and Meghan pulled from royal family display at London wax museum Madame Tussauds

Harry and Meghan pulled from royal family display at London wax museum Madame TussaudsThe museum says it's a reaction to the couple's surprising news
Wales Online

Harry and Meghan stepping back from Royal family was "inevitable"

There's growing intrigue surrounding the British royal family after an unprecedented announcement from Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple said...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BevVincent

Bev Vincent RT @YahooNews: Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan from royal family display https://t.co/zkkeYxPMGe https://t.co/1xYBbHvX… 2 minutes ago

FailedRckstr

⎛⎝Sheikhspeare⎠⎞ Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan from royal family display | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/Lk86POVa3e 2 minutes ago

svetlanaikatti2

Svetlana Ikatti Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan from royal... https://t.co/L0eoZp09wX 3 minutes ago

muddaub

St. Vincent Price hilariously petty shit https://t.co/sy4PJhyRqa 4 minutes ago

Maryc1850Sadler

Mary Sadler RT @nycjim: Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan from royal family display. https://t.co/Fxwf0NezDh https://t.co/P2PwYlPob7 5 minutes ago

gib_zzz

Gibson Ncube RT @Wamagaisa: Madame Tussauds swiftly removes Harry and Meghan waxworks from Royal Family set | London Evening Standard Tantrums galore.… 5 minutes ago

Honeybadgergal1

Linda Garland Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan from royal... https://t.co/hQYFN6P0kN 15 minutes ago

Honeybadgergal1

Linda Garland Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan from royal... https://t.co/hQYFN6xptf 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.