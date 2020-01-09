Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan from royal family display

-867 seconds ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Meghan And Harry Wax Statues Removed 00:32 The fallout over Meghan and harry's exit from the Royal Family continues. Madame Tussauds museum has announced that it has removed their waxworks from its Royal Family set. "We are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals," Steve...