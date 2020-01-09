Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan from royal family display
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Madame Tussauds waxwork museum has removed the figures of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan from its British royal family display, in response to the couple's announcement that they will be stepping back from royal duties.
