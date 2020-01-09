Global  

BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7 'Interlude: Shadow' Comeback Trailer' - Suga's single is haunting with spine-chilling lyrics

Thursday, 9 January 2020
BTS has dropped a new single by Suga titled 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 'Interlude: Shadow' Comeback Trailer'.
BTS Announces New Album 'Map of the Soul: 7' Will Drop in February | Billboard News

BTS Announces New Album 'Map of the Soul: 7' Will Drop in February | Billboard News 01:20

 BTS Announces New Album 'Map of the Soul: 7' Will Drop in February | Billboard News

BTS Announces New Album 'Map of the Soul: 7' [Video]BTS Announces New Album 'Map of the Soul: 7'

BTS Announces New Album 'Map of the Soul: 7'. Fans of the K-Pop group have received some great news:. BTS has announced that they are releasing new music next month. ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ will..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

BTS Is Working on Their Next Album [Video]BTS Is Working on Their Next Album

BTS Is Working on Their Next Album The popular K-Pop group won nine awards at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, including album of the year for 'Map Of The Soul: Persona.' Band member Jimin announced on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published


BTS Debut Suga's Solo 'Interlude: Shadow' Comeback Trailer Ahead of 'Map of the Soul: 7' Album

The first track off of BTS’ upcoming Map of the Soul: 7 album has been revealed, in the form of Suga’s solo track “Interlude:...
Billboard.com Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared Jr

BTS announces new album

Nine months after the record-breaking Map of the Soul: Persona was released, BTS has announced they'll be returning with the latest instalment to the series, Map...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Billboard.comJust Jared

Yoongi_Army1993

~MinSuga~ RT @BigHitEnt: #BTS #방탄소년단 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Comeback Trailer Interlude : #Shadow (https://t.co/6zNStAvW2u) 2 seconds ago

hhhanaiii

𝕄𝕠𝕠𝕟𝕔𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕕 ⁷ 🌙 Naí RT @allkpop: BTS drop 'Interlude: Shadow' comeback trailer for 'Map of the Soul: 7'! https://t.co/YJv2wAbxUU https://t.co/JX2F7ncNus 3 seconds ago

dheahea12

park jung ha💜💜 RT @btsdailystats: .@BTS_twt MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 'Interlude : Shadow' Comeback Trailer has reached 2M likes in 2 HOURS and 54 minutes 🔥😱 #… 3 seconds ago

UmiSleeps

[💜girlwithluv💜] RT @billboard: The first track off of @BTS_twt’s #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 has been revealed, in the form of #Suga’s solo track “Interlude: Shadow… 4 seconds ago

mnyoongizz

ＭＯＯＮＣＨＩＬＤ_COMOASSIM?¿ RT @RollingStone: BTS member Suga stars in a new trailer 'Interlude: Shadow,' from the group's upcoming album 'Map of the Soul: 7' https://… 5 seconds ago

Lethargichorse

oh nah⁷ RT @Manitoba_BTS: @BTS_twt #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Comeback Trailer Interlude : #Shadow is currently trending at #11 in Youtube Canada! Let's g… 5 seconds ago

