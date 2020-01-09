Global  

Ukraine, Iran discuss plane crash investigation

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, discussed the investigation into the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran, Zelenskiy's office said on Thursday.
