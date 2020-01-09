Global  

Browns meet with Vikings OC Stefanski for coaching job

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The Browns’ coaching search went back on the road Thursday. The team is interviewing Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who took a break from playoff planning to meet with Cleveland’s group. Stefanski was a finalist last year for the Browns’ job, which went to Freddie Kitchens but came open again after a woeful 6-10 season. […]
