John Legend, H.E.R. to perform at Prince tribute concert

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — John Legend, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, H.E.R. and Earth, Wind & Fire are set to perform at a Prince tribute concert this month. The Recording Academy announced Thursday that “Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince” will tape at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 28, two […]
 Prince to Be Honored With All-Star Tribute Concert . The Recording Academy recently announced a tribute concert to celebrate Prince’s “unparalleled career.”. The ‘Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince’ concert will take place on Jan. 28, just two days after the 2020 Grammys. . With...

