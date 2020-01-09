John Legend, H.E.R. to perform at Prince tribute concert

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — John Legend, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, H.E.R. and Earth, Wind & Fire are set to perform at a Prince tribute concert this month. The Recording Academy announced Thursday that “Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince” will tape at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 28, two […] 👓 View full article

