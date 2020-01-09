Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prolific ‘Graduate’ writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Buck Henry, the versatile writer, director and character actor who co-wrote and appeared in “The Graduate,” has died in Los Angeles. He was 89. Henry’s wife, Irene Ramp, told The Washington Post that his death Wednesday was due to a heart attack. Henry acted in and co-directed “Heaven Can Wait.” Henry […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Buck Henry, Legendary Screenwriter and 'SNL' Favorite, Dead at 89

Buck Henry, Legendary Screenwriter and 'SNL' Favorite, Dead at 89 00:55

 Buck Henry, Legendary Screenwriter and 'SNL' Favorite, Dead at 89. The writer, actor and director died of a heart attack in Los Angeles. Among Henry's screenwriting credits is 'The Graduate,' for which he earned an Oscar nomination. He also co-wrote the 1970 version of 'Catch-22' and the 1995 Nicole...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Henry Golding wants Idris Elba to play James Bond [Video]Henry Golding wants Idris Elba to play James Bond

Henry Golding wants Idris Elba to play James Bond The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star has surprisingly seen himself be tipped as a future 007 but he is rooting for Idris Elba to get the job. In an interview..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Buck Henry Dead: 'The Graduate' Screenwriter Dies at 89

Legendary screenplay writer Buck Henry has sadly passed away. He was 89-years-old. Buck died of a heart attack on Wednesday night (January 8) at Cedars-Sinai...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbizJerusalem PostFOXNews.comIndependent

Buck Henry, Oscar Nominee and 'Get Smart' Co-Creator, Dead at 89


Extra


Tweets about this

SammyAmmons

SammyAmmons RT @WashTimes: Prolific 'Graduate' writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89 https://t.co/zcR02Kq6s4 27 seconds ago

WashTimes

The Washington Times Prolific 'Graduate' writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89 https://t.co/zcR02Kq6s4 2 minutes ago

LasVegasSun

Las Vegas Sun Prolific ‘Graduate’ writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89 https://t.co/dZmBgp6BLD https://t.co/Yo8L3PpL16 2 minutes ago

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) Prolific 'Graduate' writer-actor Buck #Henry dies at 89 https://t.co/tqMFqFtVlG 8 minutes ago

creekbear

MM Prolific 'Graduate' writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89 #SmartNews ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ https://t.co/6AvgxynLPb 14 minutes ago

TBlackwe85

Terrence L. Blackwell Prolific 'Graduate' writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89 | Star Tribune https://t.co/6jbwyYXBgY 14 minutes ago

TBlackwe85

Terrence L. Blackwell RT @StarTribune: Buck Henry, the versatile writer, director and character actor who co-wrote and appeared in "The Graduate,'' has died in L… 14 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Prolific 'Graduate' Writer-Actor Buck Henry Dies at 89 - https://t.co/4kQMGCR7jE 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.