Prolific ‘Graduate’ writer-actor Buck Henry dies at 89
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Buck Henry, the versatile writer, director and character actor who co-wrote and appeared in “The Graduate,” has died in Los Angeles. He was 89. Henry’s wife, Irene Ramp, told The Washington Post that his death Wednesday was due to a heart attack. Henry acted in and co-directed “Heaven Can Wait.” Henry […]
Buck Henry, Legendary Screenwriter and 'SNL' Favorite, Dead at 89. The writer, actor and director died of a heart attack in Los Angeles. Among Henry's screenwriting credits is 'The Graduate,' for which he earned an Oscar nomination. He also co-wrote the 1970 version of 'Catch-22' and the 1995 Nicole...
