DETROIT (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein said Thursday he has apologized after reportedly using the word “thugs” during a film session with his players the previous day. ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported that Beilein suggested during a Wednesday film session that his players were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs.” Beilein […]

