Ukraine airliner accidentally downed by Iran, U.S. officials say

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian air defenses, U.S. officials said on Thursday, as President Donald Trump said he had a terrible feeling about the disaster.
News video: US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner 01:01

 US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner. 176 people were killed when the Boeing 737-800 crashed on Wednesday, minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport. According to U.S. officials, there is a "high level of confidence" the airliner was accidentally shot down by an...

Ukraine jet accidentally downed by Iran say Canada, U.S. [Video]Ukraine jet accidentally downed by Iran say Canada, U.S.

A Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off was accidentally shot down by Iran, Canada&apos;s prime minister and U.S. officials said on Thursday. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy [Video]Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy

Boris Johnson said there was now a “body of information” that indicated the Tehran airliner crash was caused by an Iranian missile. The Prime Minister made the announcement after US officials and..

Ukraine airliner accidentally downed by Iran: US officials

A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian air defenses, US officials said on...
U.S. officials say it's 'highly likely' Iranian missile brought down Ukrainian airliner

United States officials say they believe a Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran on Wednesday, killing all 176 aboard, including 63 Canadians, was most likely...
