Ukraine airliner accidentally downed by Iran, U.S. officials say
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian air defenses, U.S. officials said on Thursday, as President Donald Trump said he had a terrible feeling about the disaster.
US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner. 176 people were killed when the Boeing 737-800 crashed on Wednesday, minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport. According to U.S. officials, there is a "high level of confidence" the airliner was accidentally shot down by an...
A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian air defenses, US officials said on... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters •Reuters India
United States officials say they believe a Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran on Wednesday, killing all 176 aboard, including 63 Canadians, was most likely... CBC.ca Also reported by •News24 •NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Mohammad Ahsan RT @Reuters: Iran accidentally downed Ukraine airliner with a surface-to-air missile, says U.S., Canada https://t.co/Jc2WtfcfLt https://t.c… 7 seconds ago
Jane.F.Reed RT @Reuters: The Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian… 6 minutes ago
Virginia Cecil RT @Reuters: President Trump said he had ‘suspicions’ about the cause of the deadly commercial plane crash in Iran. He called the airline d… 13 minutes ago
Africa Times of News Ukraine airliner accidentally downed by Iran, U.S. officials say https://t.co/3GZkXWqnV3 15 minutes ago