Ukraine airliner accidentally downed by Iran, U.S. officials say

2 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner 01:01 US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner. 176 people were killed when the Boeing 737-800 crashed on Wednesday, minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport. According to U.S. officials, there is a "high level of confidence" the airliner was accidentally shot down by an...