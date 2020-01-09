Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Why scientists put 3D glasses on cuttlefish and showed them images of shrimp

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The image of cuttlefish wearing 3D glasses may appear comical, but researchers say it could help better understand a similar process in humans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Cuttlefish Wears 3-D Glasses

Cuttlefish Wears 3-D Glasses 00:39

 Scientists found out cuttlefish have great depth perception after they put 3-D glasses on the celephods.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

koichi141327

į‡"w22"𝒹𝓂𝒶𝓈𝑜𝓃...ꀗꆂꂑꏸꑛꂑ ꂑꁍꋫ꒓ꋫꌚꑛꂑ. RT @CNN: Scientists put 3D glasses on cuttlefish — and discovered remarkable things about how they see the world https://t.co/7xjz93Urhg ht… 3 minutes ago

Ronan_Lee

Dr Ronan Lee ☘️🐨 😎🦑 Scientists give cuttlefish 3D glasses and shrimp films for vision study https://t.co/9sK1AunQRw 7 minutes ago

Birdy44751155

Birdy 🐨🏁 RT @mikewsc1: "There are some questions in science that can only be answered by strapping a pair of 3D glasses to an unsuspecting cuttlefis… 9 minutes ago

jcandrijeski

JC Andrijeski Scientists put 3D glasses on cuttlefish and showed them film clips. The results were surprising https://t.co/R8ujQh4Vjy 14 minutes ago

dailystar

Daily Star Scientists put 3D glasses on cuttlefish and show them films and they try to get out tank https://t.co/SW7hsYbB5R 16 minutes ago

akornblatt

Andrew Kornblatt RT @jswatz: Scientists put 3-D glasses on cuttlefish and showed them videos to test their depth perception. The cuttlefish said they found… 23 minutes ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Scientists stuck 3D glasses on cuttlefish and made them watch movies: BGR https://t.co/GTrVPBiGfF MORE w/ EcoSearc… https://t.co/fnnQD04e9M 25 minutes ago

iOlovesyou

iO Tillett Wright Oh thank god https://t.co/wvWbMjlUff 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.