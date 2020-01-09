Global  

‘I misspoke’: Rep. Adam Smith of Bellevue backtracks after split with Nancy Pelosi on impeachment strategy

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Rep. Adam Smith briefly broke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a delay in sending articles of impeachment to the Senate. But within hours, he publicly fell back in line, saying he "misspoke."
News video: Pelosi will send impeachment articles 'when I'm ready'

Pelosi will send impeachment articles 'when I'm ready' 02:31

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she would transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump when she is ready, adding that House Democrats still need to see the Senate's planned rules for the impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Dem Rep. Adam Smith Recants Call for Pelosi to Send Impeachment to Senate Now: ‘I Misspoke’

"I misspoke this morning, I do believe we should do everything we can to force the Senate to have a fair trial."
Mediaite

Trump calls for the impeachment process to "end quickly"

President Trump is calling for the impeachment process to "end quickly." CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN with more on whether...
CBS News Also reported by •WorldNewsFOXNews.comReutersUSATODAY.com

HeavyMetalHaven

🚹❌Sy🐸Napz❌♂️ 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 @RepAdamSmith (you did not misspeak) ... & for a second there ... I almost thought you were your own man ... gue… https://t.co/HHfkM2CiKM 3 hours ago

TheNewsGuy

D. Owen Robbins ‘I misspoke’: Rep. Adam Smith of Bellevue backtracks after split with Nancy Pelosi on impeachment strategy. Democr… https://t.co/5iLEH1bKOu 3 hours ago

NewsGrit

News Grit ‘I misspoke’: Rep. Adam Smith backtracks after split with Pelosi on impeachment strategy #NewsGrit https://t.co/aiZL4plrWU 4 hours ago

KCGOP

King County GOP Washington Democrats are #PelosiPuppets. Do your job and send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate! https://t.co/EJdIaq5eKh 5 hours ago

chicago2503

[email protected] RT @seattletimes: Rep. Adam Smith briefly broke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a delay in sending articles of impeachment to the Sena… 6 hours ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times Rep. Adam Smith briefly broke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a delay in sending articles of impeachment to th… https://t.co/aSJEpwKAxl 6 hours ago

LATrujillo3

LATrujillo RT @Jim_Brunner: Talked w. @RepAdamSmith about walk-back of impeachment comments. “I saw the way it was being reported and that was not the… 6 hours ago

Jim_Brunner

Jim Brunner Talked w. @RepAdamSmith about walk-back of impeachment comments. “I saw the way it was being reported and that was… https://t.co/GbfV7iBt09 7 hours ago

