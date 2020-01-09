Global  

UK parliament approves Brexit withdrawal deal

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The UK parliament has passed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal bill, authorizing Britain's exit from the EU. The vote ends years of wrangling over the initial terms of Britain's withdrawal.
News video: Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons

Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons 00:55

 The UK’s exit from the European Union moved a step closer after Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill cleared the Commons. The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was given a third reading by 330 votes to 231, majority 99. The comfortable victory for the Prime Minister followed the influx of new...

Johnson Brexit Passes [Video]Johnson Brexit Passes

Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation has been backed by Members of Parliament by 330 votes to 231. This marks a historic moment in the Brexit process. The vote comes ahead of the UK's scheduled departure..

Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill Passes: What Next? [Video]Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill Passes: What Next?

After three long years, two elections and a fractured country in its wake, the Withdrawal Agreement Bill has passed through parliament and the UK is set to leave the EU on 31 January 2020. But the bill..

Recent related news from verified sources

U.K. Parliament Poised to Give Brexit Green Light

A House of Commons once bitterly split on how and whether to leave the European Union is expected to agree with little drama on withdrawal at the end of the...
NYTimes.com

Will Boris Johnson 'get Brexit done' in 2020?

Pushing the Brexit withdrawal bill through Parliament was the easy part for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Securing a comprehensive trade deal quickly with the...
Deutsche Welle


