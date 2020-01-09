Missile strike on U.S. bases ‘did not intend to kill,’ says Iranian commander
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () ISTANBUL – An Iranian military commander said Thursday that missiles fired at bases used by U.S. troops in Iraq were not aimed at inflicting casualties, in the latest sign that Iran was seeking to avoid any further escalation of hostilities with the United States. After more than a dozen missiles slammed into the bases early […]
