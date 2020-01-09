Global  

After years of turmoil, British MPs finally approve historic Brexit deal

SBS Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Britain’s House of Commons has given its final approval to the bill authorising the country’s departure from the European Union, paving the way for Brexit at the end of January.
Conservatives Achieve Sweeping Victory in 'Historic' UK Election

Conservatives Achieve Sweeping Victory in 'Historic' UK Election. The final results for the United Kingdom's general election are in, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his..

UK's Pound Jumps Following Poll Predictions

The pound grew after an exit poll by British broadcasters predicted Johnson would win the UK election. Sterling shot up 2.4% to $1.348 at 6:20 p.m. ET, its highest level since May 2018. It also rose..

British MPs set to finally seal Brexit deal

The House of Commons will rush through a final day of hearings and ratify Prime Minister Boris Johnson's divorce deal with Brussels
