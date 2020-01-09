Harry and Meghan's wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds' royal exhibit

Israel David Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures officially removed from Madame Tussauds Royal Family display in London… https://t.co/I2igpb79Et 14 seconds ago ChristopherMandlbaur RT @LastWeekTonight: HOW MUCH DO YOU WANT FOR THEM? https://t.co/YZgVhjqctd 40 seconds ago Linda Garriss RT @tammytabby: Possible Megan mis-calculated? Harry & Meghan's wax figures removed frm Madame Tussauds London's royal exhibit Move comes… 2 minutes ago Senor GG RT @sheikhimaan: these mfs are the raichand family for real Meghan and Prince Harry Wax Figures Removed from Royal Family Display https://… 2 minutes ago KyleTheMotionPicture🇹🇹 RT @PopCrave: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s wax figures have been removed from the Madame Tussauds royal family display following their an… 2 minutes ago rachel1970 RT @people: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wax Figures Removed from Madame Tussauds Royal Family Display https://t.co/9vOJrZcMj6 6 minutes ago NSFW_news RT @JoeToplyn: Madame Tussauds London removed the wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal family display. They also pr… 6 minutes ago Eka-ete | wothappen.com Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax figures officially removed from Madame Tussauds Royal Family display in London… https://t.co/JNBKVpl5lP 6 minutes ago