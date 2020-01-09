Global  

Report: Mike Leach leaving Washington State to become next head coach at Mississippi State

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Mike Leach will leave WSU after eight seasons as head coach in Pullman and become the next head coach at Mississippi State, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. The Spokesman-Review's Theo Lawson also confirmed the report through a source.
News video: Reports: Giants Reach Deal With Patriots Assistant Judge To Be Next Head Coach

Reports: Giants Reach Deal With Patriots Assistant Judge To Be Next Head Coach 00:32

 The Giants have chosen their next head coach, but it’s a safe bet the vast majority of their fans have never heard of him. According to multiple reports, New York was finalizing a deal Tuesday with New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge.

Mike McCarthy Introduced As New Head Coach Of Dallas Cowboys [Video]Mike McCarthy Introduced As New Head Coach Of Dallas Cowboys

"The goal will never change here," McCarthy said. "It's about winning Super Bowls."

Cowboys Officially Hire Mike McCarthy As New Head Coach [Video]Cowboys Officially Hire Mike McCarthy As New Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys' hiring of Mike McCarthy is official as the team is set to introduce him as their new head coach Wednesday afternoon. Katie Johnston reports.

AP Sources: Mississippi State hires Leach away from Wash St

AP Sources: Mississippi State hires Leach away from Wash StMike Leach is leaving Washington State to take over the head football coaching job at Mississippi State
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesDaily CallerESPN

Colin Cowherd reacts to the Cowboys hiring Mike McCarthy as next HC — It feels like they're 'settling'

Colin Cowherd reacts to the Cowboys hiring Mike McCarthy as next HC — It feels like they're 'settling'Hear Colin Cowherd's thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' decision to hire Mike McCarthy as the team's next head coach.
FOX Sports

