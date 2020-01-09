Global  

Sieren’s China: Donald Trump's risky short-sightedness

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
China has much at stake in the US-Iran conflict. But in the long term, Trump's tactics will once again play into the hands of China, which will present itself as a constructive world power, says DW's Frank Sieren.
