Fugitive Businessman Carlos Ghosn Puts Spotlight on Japanese Justice

WorldNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Fugitive Businessman Carlos Ghosn Puts Spotlight on Japanese JusticeTOKYO—Though former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn is unlikely to stand trial in a real court, he has made himself a key witness in putting Japan’s justice system on trial. In his first public appearance after fleeing to Lebanon, Ghosn lambasted what he called unfair detention and bail conditions, saying he was presumed guilty and had “zero chance” of a fair trial in a system rigged against him. “I didn’t run from justice, I left Japan because I wanted justice,” the former auto industry icon said at a spirited two-hour news conference in Beirut. Related Articles Ex-Nissan Boss Ghosn in Lebanon, Left Japan Over 'Injustice' by YURI KAGEYAMA / The Associated Press Defiant...
News video: Carlos Ghosn hits out at Nissan execs and Japanese prosecutors

Carlos Ghosn hits out at Nissan execs and Japanese prosecutors 02:32

 Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn made on Wednesday his first public comments since fleeing Japan for Lebanon, accusing Japanese prosecutors of brutal treatment and naming Nissan execs he said conspired against him. David Doyle reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations [Video]'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations

A former Nissan exec and Japan's justice minister respond to a fiery press conference by Carlos Ghosn, while in Lebanon the once-titan of the auto industry is interviewed by prosecutors. David Doyle..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published

Ghosn's case: What you need to know [Video]Ghosn's case: What you need to know

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn says he fled to Lebanon last week to escape a &quot;rigged&quot; justice system in Japan, where he believed he would not get a fair trial. Here&apos;s a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Carlos Ghosn claims put a spotlight on Japan's legal system

Japan has defended the legal proceedings against Carlos Ghosn, the ex-Nissan chief who recently fled to Lebanon. However, some Japanese experts have criticized...
Deutsche Welle

Ghosn flees to Lebanon, says he won't be 'held hostage' by Japan's justice system

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape a "rigged" justice system in Japan, raising questions about how one of the...
Reuters Also reported by •MotorAuthority

