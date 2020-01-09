Global  

Two new David Bowie records to be released in 2020

WorldNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Two new David Bowie records to be released in 2020Posthumous albums grow in popularity as labels seek to bring music to new audience Two new David Bowie records will be released this year, with a digital EP featuring unheard versions of songs being released weekly and a live session, which will be out on Record Store Day in April. The first track...
News video: David Bowie's birthday is being celebrated with a new rare EP

David Bowie's birthday is being celebrated with a new rare EP 01:01

 A new David Bowie EP called 'David Bowie Is It Any Wonder?' is set to be released for streaming, kicking off with an acoustic version of 'The Man Who Sold The World'.

