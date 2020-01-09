Global  

Leonardo DiCaprio saved a man from drowning while vacationing in St. Barts

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star Leonardo DiCaprio saved a man from drowning while vacationing in St. Barts, a source confirmed to USA TODAY.
News video: Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly helps save man from drowning during Caribbean vacation

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly helps save man from drowning during Caribbean vacation 00:51

 Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly helped save a man from drowning while on vacation in St. Barts last month.

Leonardo DiCaprio Helps Save a Man's Life Who Fell Overboard a Cruise Ship

Leonardo DiCaprio got a second chance to share the raft... and he took it. E! News has learned that the A-list actor recently helped locate and save a man who...
E! Online

Leonardo DiCaprio helps save man who fell overboard in the Caribbean

Leonardo DiCaprio got to play a real-life hero to a man who fell off a yacht in the Caribbean and had to tread water for hours.
CBS News

