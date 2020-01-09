Leonardo DiCaprio saved a man from drowning while vacationing in St. Barts



Recent related videos from verified sources Leonardo DiCaprio rescues man overboard Leonardo DiCaprio helped rescue a man who got lost at sea while on vacation last month. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Leonardo DiCaprio Helps Save a Man's Life Who Fell Overboard a Cruise Ship Leonardo DiCaprio got a second chance to share the raft... and he took it. E! News has learned that the A-list actor recently helped locate and save a man who...

E! Online 19 hours ago



Leonardo DiCaprio helps save man who fell overboard in the Caribbean Leonardo DiCaprio got to play a real-life hero to a man who fell off a yacht in the Caribbean and had to tread water for hours.

CBS News 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this