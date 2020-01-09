Global  

US House to vote on limiting Trump war powers against Iran

BBC News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The House Speaker says Mr Trump has not made the US safer after an air strike on an Iranian general.
News video: House of Representatives to vote to limit President Trump's ability to take military action

House of Representatives to vote to limit President Trump's ability to take military action 01:19

 House Democrats will vote on a War Powers Resolution to reassert congress's authority to declare war. Story: https://wfts.tv/2QZqJxl

Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial

U.S. Democrats vowed to fight to hear witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants Republicans to accept four witnesses..

House limits President Trump's war power [Video]House limits President Trump's war power

Congress would have to approve any use of force.

Nancy Pelosi says House will vote to limit Trump's war powers on Iran as tensions grow

In a letter to Democratic members of Congress, Pelosi said the airstrike on Soleimani was "provocative and disproportionate."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FT.comNPRReutersRIA Nov.FXstreet.comMediaiteKhaleej TimesNewsyFOXNews.comCBS News

In Vicious Rally Rant, Trump Claims Dems Would Have Leaked Soleimani Op to Press and Enabled His Escape

During his Toledo, OH rally on Thursday, President Donald Trump, clearly chafing at the House vote earlier in the day to curtail his war powers against Iran,...
