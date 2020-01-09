Global  

ML King Day activities to emphasize voters and nonviolence

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — As the nation prepares for the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday amid a “dire” election year, the Atlanta center named for him will offer nonviolence training, voter registration and visits from politicians, entertainers and sports figures, King’s daughter said Thursday. The impeachment of President Donald Trump and a tumultuous climate in […]
