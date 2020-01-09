Global  

Trudeau: Evidence shows Iranian missile downed Ukraine plane

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday evidence indicates an Iranian missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday and that the strike “may have been unintentional.” Trudeau says Canadian and allied intelligence supports that. He declined to get into the specific intelligence, but said it appeared it was a surface-to-air missile that […]
News video: Plane shot down by Iranian missile - Trudeau

Plane shot down by Iranian missile - Trudeau 01:20

 The Canadian PM says evidence from multiple sources shows the plane was hit by a surface-to-air missile.

There's Evidence Ukraine Plane Shot Down By Iran's Surface-To-Air Missile: Canada’s Justin Trudeau [Video]There's Evidence Ukraine Plane Shot Down By Iran's Surface-To-Air Missile: Canada’s Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau held a media briefing.

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau [Video]Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that "evidence" indicated that a Ukrainian jet that crashed the day before in Iran killing many Iranian-Canadians was "shot down by an..

Trudeau: Evidence indicates Iranian missile downed Ukraine plane

Iran dismisses reports that a missile brought down a Ukrainian airliner with 176 on board as 'illogical rumours'.
BREAKING: U.S. Officials ‘Confident’ Ukraine Plane Was Shot Down By Iranian Missile

Reports indicate that the Ukraine plane crash outside of Tehran earlier this week - resulting in the deaths of all 176 people on board - was caused by an Iranian...
